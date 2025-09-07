New map - New KaijuYork!

New Skins - New skins for characters! Play as Skeleton Excidio, Wolfman Raijin or Iron Golem!

New melee combat - melee combat got fully changed and now features all-new attacks and reactions from Kaijus for far better feedback while fighting

New damage system - all in-game damage has been tweaked to make a better experience

Arcade mode changes

- Waves cut to 40 (50 in 1.0) where at levels 30 and 40 you will fight Boss enemies!

- Upgrades now add a multiplier to damage instead of increasing max energy/stamina. Health still stays the same.

- New AI for Kaiju enemies

- Weather changes

Menu Improvements

Added more sound effects

Minor tweaks

- New power for Raijin

- Cheat removed for Blue Eyes skin and is now part of base game

- Reworked Sprint

- Reworked Raijins Ultra







#Bugs

Golems will spawn normally now

Weather bug

Stamin UI Bug (Raijin)

Raijin Ui color fix

Excidio Stamina Colour UI fix

Alarm Sound fix

Arty Explosion Sound Fix

PickUp Sound Fix

Raijins HUD stamina

Raijin will no longer sprint when standing still

Golem hurt sound attenuation

Fixed Golem walking vfx

Added vibration on melee to Raijin

Added vibration on melee to Titan

Added sound to fall to all

Added sound "Hurt" to all

Added walking sound to Raijin

Added Swing sound to Raijin

Added Swing sound to Titan

Added more sounds to Raijins animations

Blue Eyes Excidio Colour Fix

Train Affects Bosses and NPCs

Fixed Throwable explosion

More unlisted



