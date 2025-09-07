New map - New KaijuYork!
New Skins - New skins for characters! Play as Skeleton Excidio, Wolfman Raijin or Iron Golem!
New melee combat - melee combat got fully changed and now features all-new attacks and reactions from Kaijus for far better feedback while fighting
New damage system - all in-game damage has been tweaked to make a better experience
Arcade mode changes
- Waves cut to 40 (50 in 1.0) where at levels 30 and 40 you will fight Boss enemies!
- Upgrades now add a multiplier to damage instead of increasing max energy/stamina. Health still stays the same.
- New AI for Kaiju enemies
- Weather changes
Menu Improvements
Added more sound effects
Minor tweaks
- New power for Raijin
- Cheat removed for Blue Eyes skin and is now part of base game
- Reworked Sprint
- Reworked Raijins Ultra
#Bugs
Golems will spawn normally now
Weather bug
Stamin UI Bug (Raijin)
Raijin Ui color fix
Excidio Stamina Colour UI fix
Alarm Sound fix
Arty Explosion Sound Fix
PickUp Sound Fix
Raijins HUD stamina
Raijin will no longer sprint when standing still
Golem hurt sound attenuation
Fixed Golem walking vfx
Added vibration on melee to Raijin
Added vibration on melee to Titan
Added sound to fall to all
Added sound "Hurt" to all
Added walking sound to Raijin
Added Swing sound to Raijin
Added Swing sound to Titan
Added more sounds to Raijins animations
Blue Eyes Excidio Colour Fix
Train Affects Bosses and NPCs
Fixed Throwable explosion
More unlisted
