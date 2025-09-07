Hello!

Death Nomad is receiving a new content update, largely based on your suggestions and feedback.

Nomad Camp

A new mechanic is being introduced that will become the core of gameplay from this version onward. It’s a camp with different stations that you’ll need to upgrade using resources you loot, and these will grant you advantages.

Base Camp

Now, all journeys will be planned and initiated from the camp, which will move with you from scenario to scenario. These trips will require fuel and a vehicle if you want to preserve your camp’s progress. You can also travel without a vehicle, but you’ll lose your camp upgrades. Traveling remains essential to avoid high contamination, so if you don’t want to lose your progress, you’ll need to ensure you can travel in time. The higher the level of your camp, the more locations you’ll be able to choose from, and additional stations (described below) will be unlocked.

Workshop : The workshop is no longer a craftable, placeable object; it’s now a camp station that moves with you on each trip. Upgrading it grants crafting advantages.

Gym : Increase your stats by upgrading this station in your camp.

Shooting Range : Improve your accuracy by upgrading this camp station.

Parking Lot : To travel between scenarios without losing progression (including your vehicles), you’ll need to upgrade this station.

Warehouse: Love collecting items? This station is key. Adding this upgrade to your camp will allow you to store more items.

New Scenarios

The game’s procedural generation system has been expanded, making the experience more varied:

Forest

Desert

City

Village

We hope you enjoy this new content and that it represents a step forward in meeting your expectations for the game.

Cheers!