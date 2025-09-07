Hello BugLab players,
Thanks to your feedback, we’ve quickly fixed several annoying issues. Here are the details of this mini bugfix patch:
🎵 Music: Fixed the issue where music disappeared when switching from the main menu to the game.
🌱 Seeds: Corrected “+” and “-” display errors in buying and selling seeds.
🍳 Cooking: Meals will now continue cooking while you sleep, and if the time is sufficient, they will be ready when you wake up.
🥩 Meat Dishes: Fixed the bug where Steak and Meatball gave too few items when cooking multiple portions.
🧪 Lab Workers: FPS optimization for smoother performance.
🚶 Workers:
Fixed workers getting stuck while walking.
Fixed workers disappearing.
Fixed farm workers being unable to plant.
Thank you so much for your support and patience! 💛
Together we’re making the game better with every update.
