Hello BugLab players,

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve quickly fixed several annoying issues. Here are the details of this mini bugfix patch:



🎵 Music: Fixed the issue where music disappeared when switching from the main menu to the game.



🌱 Seeds: Corrected “+” and “-” display errors in buying and selling seeds.



🍳 Cooking: Meals will now continue cooking while you sleep, and if the time is sufficient, they will be ready when you wake up.



🥩 Meat Dishes: Fixed the bug where Steak and Meatball gave too few items when cooking multiple portions.



🧪 Lab Workers: FPS optimization for smoother performance.



🚶 Workers:



Fixed workers getting stuck while walking.



Fixed workers disappearing.



Fixed farm workers being unable to plant.



Thank you so much for your support and patience! 💛

Together we’re making the game better with every update.