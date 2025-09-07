 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888559 Edited 7 September 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- It was possible in coop to place furniture order while ingredient was already on going

- Fix receptionist stuck issues

- Fix Placement issue in the Cave

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058361
