After some hard work, this new patch brings some of the biggest improvements yet.

Performance Boosts

Gameplay is smoother across the board with major optimizations. Load times are faster, frame rates are higher, and memory usage has been reduced.

Graphical Upgrades

Lighting, textures, and effects have been refined for a richer, more atmospheric look. Shadows are sharper, environments are more detailed, and overall immersion has taken a noticeable step forward.

Intuitive UI

The interface has been improved to make navigation cleaner and more natural. Managing abilities, and interacting with systems is now easier than ever.

New Struggle Mechanic

When grabbed by a zombie, players now have the chance to fight back. Mash your struggle key to reduce incoming damage or even break free early. This adds more tension and interactivity to close encounters.

Thank you for all the feedback so far. It’s helping shape the game in the best ways possible. Try the new patch and let us know how it feels.



-Mike