I rewrote the game again in Unity it should play well on any machine unlike the Unreal ones. Nothing really new about this version it is very similar to the Unreal version just runs smoother. The nuts fall faster than the original version and you can jump! No Dog or Owl in this one, don't think they were a favorite of anyone anyway. No explosions (yet.) lol. New background music, make sure to adjust your volume in the Options menu. New somewhat clean scoreboard...just one current low nut collector posing as #1 for now. That's about it for now, glhf.



Thank you.