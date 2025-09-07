Some bugs found in the game have been fixed.
Note: This fix includes fatal bugs that affect game progression. Please be sure to update.
- Fixed an issue where certain playable character release events would not unlock the character even after the event ended. (If the event has already ended, the character will be unlocked by going back to the title screen.)
- Fixed an issue where the button and display processing contents did not match in the information list in the "Records."
Patch note Ver.0.2.4
