7 September 2025 Build 19888431 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some bugs found in the game have been fixed.
Note: This fix includes fatal bugs that affect game progression. Please be sure to update.

- Fixed an issue where certain playable character release events would not unlock the character even after the event ended. (If the event has already ended, the character will be unlocked by going back to the title screen.)
- Fixed an issue where the button and display processing contents did not match in the information list in the "Records."

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3342091
