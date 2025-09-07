Hey there, happy Sunday!

There's been one thing that could have made the party scenes even better we've known about for a while, and this update aims to improve that which is - why aren't there other hot women at the party besides Joy? Whelp, introducing Emma, the second lovely woman Jack can pursue at the housewarming party. There's a hot animated scene with sexy audio and more including this new love interest.

3,000 plus new words of story, bringing the total to just over 25,000 in the English language version (other languages pending).

24 new sexy animations, including one new scene in the replay gallery with Emma

385 images

13 new audio files, including 2 music tracks and 11 sound effects.

For now, this Beta edition is in English only while we await feedback, bug reports, or potential improvements. The next updates are already in progress, of which there will be at least one, maybe two, before we're done making Horny Holiday the best it can be.

Cheers,

Brosef & Partner