 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19888417 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there, happy Sunday!

There's been one thing that could have made the party scenes even better we've known about for a while, and this update aims to improve that which is - why aren't there other hot women at the party besides Joy? Whelp, introducing Emma, the second lovely woman Jack can pursue at the housewarming party. There's a hot animated scene with sexy audio and more including this new love interest.

  • 3,000 plus new words of story, bringing the total to just over 25,000 in the English language version (other languages pending).

  • 24 new sexy animations, including one new scene in the replay gallery with Emma

  • 385 images

  • 13 new audio files, including 2 music tracks and 11 sound effects.

For now, this Beta edition is in English only while we await feedback, bug reports, or potential improvements. The next updates are already in progress, of which there will be at least one, maybe two, before we're done making Horny Holiday the best it can be.

Cheers,

Brosef & Partner

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19888417
Depot 2677671
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link