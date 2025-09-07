- FIXED: overflowed UI in some languages
-----------OLD UPDATE (v1.0.20):
- NEW: translated to 12 languages (Vietnamese, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Polish)
- IMPROVED: click to skip stories, close logs
Patch note - v1.0.21
Update notes via Steam Community
macOS Depot 3456802
Linux Depot 3456803
