7 September 2025 Build 19888362 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- FIXED: overflowed UI in some languages

-----------OLD UPDATE (v1.0.20):
- NEW: translated to 12 languages (Vietnamese, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Polish)
- IMPROVED: click to skip stories, close logs

