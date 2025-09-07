Release 1.4 is here! This update introduces new backstory and worldbuilding chapters that appear in dungeons, cities, and when you rent a room at the inn. As requested by some players, these additions offer deeper insight into the characters of Tamzyn and Sioul, as well as the game world itself.

🧭 What are they and what are they for?

These are short narrative chapters without choices, where you simply witness conversations between the characters. They reveal important details for later in the game and help you understand the world and its inhabitants more deeply.

💞 Relationship Points

Some chapters in dungeons and cities will grant relationship points, while all chapters at the inn will give trust points. These stats will play a role in future story developments and may influence how certain events unfold.

🧠 The Key Concept

The most important part of this update is the new engine that allows me to add these chapters using images with facial expressions, paired with the writing. This gives the game more emotional depth, while keeping it fun and immersive. As you can see, the game can now grow in depth (like this update) or in size (by adding new places, monsters, or features).

🛠️ What I'm working on now

I’ve been writing chapters for the main quest, which I plan to implement next. I might add some jobs first—or somewhere along the way. Still deciding. With these new chapters, I believe the main story will feel richer and more meaningful.

Stay tuned, and thank you so much for playing in my universe. Enjoy! 😊

P.S. I’d love to hear your feedback on the new chapters—especially if you liked them (just being honest, lol).

Thank you dear adventurers for playing my game. You are making the dream of my life true, by living it with me. I can't thank you enough and I hope you enjoy as much playing as I do creating. - Louis.



📝 Full Changelog

Version 1.4 – September 7, 2025

MOST IMPORTANT UPDATES:

Added engine to support backstory / character depth chapters , with character images and expressions .

Introduced new chapters in cities, wilderness, and inns. Inn chapters increase trust . Some other chapters increase relationship stats , but not always. These are designed to enhance character immersion .



OTHER UPDATES: