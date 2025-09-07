CHANGES
Introducing the new "Power System"
- Even if a Beast has the elemental advantage (Sol vs Flora) as long as Flora has more Pwr than the Sol, it will not be KO'd! However, Sol still moves the TurnBreak meter in their favor!
- This resolves the frequent "death spiraling" for opponents and players! It can still happen, just not as often.
FIXED
- The element chart would appear before capturing a Beast
- Other minor adjustements and fixes
SOON TO COME
We are actively working on the Sol Biome! Our goal is to release it by the 19th of September!
Changed files in this update