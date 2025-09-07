 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888326 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.5.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

CHANGES
Introducing the new "Power System"
  1. Even if a Beast has the elemental advantage (Sol vs Flora) as long as Flora has more Pwr than the Sol, it will not be KO'd! However, Sol still moves the TurnBreak meter in their favor!
  2. This resolves the frequent "death spiraling" for opponents and players! It can still happen, just not as often.


FIXED
  • The element chart would appear before capturing a Beast
  • Other minor adjustements and fixes


SOON TO COME

We are actively working on the Sol Biome! Our goal is to release it by the 19th of September!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
  • Loading history…
