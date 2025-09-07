Even if a Beast has the elemental advantage (Sol vs Flora) as long as Flora has more Pwr than the Sol, it will not be KO'd! However, Sol still moves the TurnBreak meter in their favor!

This resolves the frequent "death spiraling" for opponents and players! It can still happen, just not as often.



The element chart would appear before capturing a Beast



Other minor adjustements and fixes



Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.We are actively working on the Sol Biome! Our goal is to release it by the 19th of September!