Update has been released Mr. Scientist v1.3.2!
- Port to Android platform
- Game weight reduced by 45%
- Optimization increased by 30% (60% on powerful video cards)
- Minor changes and fixes
Update has been released Mr. Scientist v1.3.2!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2904511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update