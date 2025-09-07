 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888313 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update has been released Mr. Scientist v1.3.2!
- Port to Android platform
- Game weight reduced by 45%
- Optimization increased by 30% (60% on powerful video cards)
- Minor changes and fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2904511
  • Loading history…
