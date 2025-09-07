Update v0.70
New features, fixes, and smoother UI animations.
✨ Highlights
- Follow Cursor (new)
Toggle (default: Numpad 1) and Push/Hold (default: Numpad 0) modes
Optional double-click activation window (shared for both modes)
Restores your previous window/capture position when turned off
- Less cursor flicker – Reduced cursor jitter while the lens is visible.
🛡 Safe Mode (Anti‑cheat) compatibility
- Auto‑disabled with clear UI – In Safe Mode, the following features turn OFF, gray out, and their switches animate to the OFF position:
- Follow Cursor, Quick Setup, Smooth show/hide, Show Crosshair, Show Zoom Hint, Color, Sensitivity, Click‑through, Window Opacity
- Active gestures/follow mode are stopped immediately for clarity.
🎨 UI/UX
- Hotkey inputs restyled – Violet bordered inputs for better visibility:
Applies to main hotkeys, Follow Cursor hotkeys, and Zoom Presets.
🛠 Bug fixes & improvements
- Fixed opacity/fade conflicts; animations no longer interfere with opacity changes.
- Restored 50% transparency while dragging in Quick Setup, even with fade enabled.
- Fixed common toggle visual desync (switch stuck ON position with OFF colors).
- Improved per‑monitor DPI handling for Follow Cursor to eliminate corner drift.
Release date: 07 Sep 2025
Build number: 0.70
