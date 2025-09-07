 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888242
Game Lens – Release Notes (v0.70)

Update v0.70
New features, fixes, and smoother UI animations.
The app is still 25% OFF for two weeks after release: Sep 2 → Sep 16.
Report issues and share feedback in our Discord.



✨ Highlights


  • Follow Cursor (new)
    Toggle (default: Numpad 1) and Push/Hold (default: Numpad 0) modes
    Optional double-click activation window (shared for both modes)
    Restores your previous window/capture position when turned off

  • Less cursor flicker – Reduced cursor jitter while the lens is visible.



🛡 Safe Mode (Anti‑cheat) compatibility


  • Auto‑disabled with clear UI – In Safe Mode, the following features turn OFF, gray out, and their switches animate to the OFF position:
  • Follow Cursor, Quick Setup, Smooth show/hide, Show Crosshair, Show Zoom Hint, Color, Sensitivity, Click‑through, Window Opacity
  • Active gestures/follow mode are stopped immediately for clarity.


🎨 UI/UX


  • Hotkey inputs restyled – Violet bordered inputs for better visibility:
    Applies to main hotkeys, Follow Cursor hotkeys, and Zoom Presets.


🛠 Bug fixes & improvements


  • Fixed opacity/fade conflicts; animations no longer interfere with opacity changes.
  • Restored 50% transparency while dragging in Quick Setup, even with fade enabled.
  • Fixed common toggle visual desync (switch stuck ON position with OFF colors).
  • Improved per‑monitor DPI handling for Follow Cursor to eliminate corner drift.



Sale: 25% OFF from Sep 2 to Sep 16
Release date: 07 Sep 2025
Build number: 0.70

