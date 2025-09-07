Phew! What a sprint this has been. I want to express my gratitude to those who have been patient and understanding that software development is challenging. Providing support for thousands of games, spanning decades and possessing their own unique quirks, is an immense task.



However, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve successfully conquered this task. This update resolves the last remaining bugs in the windowing engine. You no longer need to manually manage your taskbar or customize the positioning of each game with profiles; everything is set and forget.



Games like Minecraft and other titles should now function as expected like they did in legacy, and titles that weren't previously supported in legacy like Dishonored now work great.



If you encounter any other issues, please join the Discord server and ping me so I can address them promptly. You should be able to play with confidence.



- Andrew

