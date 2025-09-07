 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19888234 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Phew! What a sprint this has been. I want to express my gratitude to those who have been patient and understanding that software development is challenging. Providing support for thousands of games, spanning decades and possessing their own unique quirks, is an immense task.

However, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve successfully conquered this task. This update resolves the last remaining bugs in the windowing engine. You no longer need to manually manage your taskbar or customize the positioning of each game with profiles; everything is set and forget.

Games like Minecraft and other titles should now function as expected like they did in legacy, and titles that weren't previously supported in legacy like Dishonored now work great.

If you encounter any other issues, please join the Discord server and ping me so I can address them promptly. You should be able to play with confidence.

- Andrew

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link