Major 16 September 2025 Build 19888230 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Russian localization has now been added to the game! Players can enjoy the full game experience in Russian!

Thank you for your continued support :)

You can also check out my next game if you're interested, I just launched a demo for it!


-Tom :)

