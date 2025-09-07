 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888202 Edited 7 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version brings a lot more content bundled together with some awesome improvements!

  • Improved voice lines for event NPCs

  • Loot balancing - you get more varied loot now

  • New and refreshing abilities!

  • Added more shield equipment

  • IMPORTANT BUG FIXES for gold gain (it's more wild and crazy now)

  • Talking animations for event NPCs

  • A bunch of new and cool charms (adds cool synergies!!!)

  • New bows for the Rogue

  • Improved weapons (more weapons are a part of armor sets now)

  • Redesigned the Ability menu

  • Added a label that display the cost of potions in the shop

  • Buffed Nightstalker armor for Rogue

  • Volume balances for various events

  • Lowered the price of goblin armor to reflect the rarity

  • Added starting relics to all characters

