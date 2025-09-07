This version brings a lot more content bundled together with some awesome improvements!
Improved voice lines for event NPCs
Loot balancing - you get more varied loot now
New and refreshing abilities!
Added more shield equipment
IMPORTANT BUG FIXES for gold gain (it's more wild and crazy now)
Talking animations for event NPCs
A bunch of new and cool charms (adds cool synergies!!!)
New bows for the Rogue
Improved weapons (more weapons are a part of armor sets now)
Redesigned the Ability menu
Added a label that display the cost of potions in the shop
Buffed Nightstalker armor for Rogue
Volume balances for various events
Lowered the price of goblin armor to reflect the rarity
Added starting relics to all characters
