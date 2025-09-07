This version brings a lot more content bundled together with some awesome improvements!

Improved voice lines for event NPCs

Loot balancing - you get more varied loot now

New and refreshing abilities!

Added more shield equipment

IMPORTANT BUG FIXES for gold gain (it's more wild and crazy now)

Talking animations for event NPCs

A bunch of new and cool charms (adds cool synergies!!!)

New bows for the Rogue

Improved weapons (more weapons are a part of armor sets now)

Redesigned the Ability menu

Added a label that display the cost of potions in the shop

Buffed Nightstalker armor for Rogue

Volume balances for various events

Lowered the price of goblin armor to reflect the rarity