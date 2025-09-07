 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888192
Update notes via Steam Community

We got some great feedback on our community thread from noonecanplaylikeme! who made some great suggestions. Thank you so much for taking the time to give feedback!!

  • We've added an indicator to let the player know the direction of the upgrade container when they drop.

  • We've added more information to the upgrade section to make it clearer how upgrades have a chance of causing downgrades that make the game harder.

  • The healthbar is now visible from the start, rather than being an optional upgrade. We've also added a downgrade that removes the health bar.

We've also been investigating a Fatal error and believe we have found the cause, which was due to the player character trying to reference a nullptr.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 457251
