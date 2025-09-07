 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888183 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
TABLET
Added a message inside the tablet, that mentions the current menu rework and shift of features from the tablet to the esc menu.
We mentioned it in the 0.12.0 patch notes, but some people still though the tablet was simply bugged.

NEW SAVE
Fixed severals issues caused exclusively when starting from a fresh save :
- Inputs were all marked as “NAME” instead of their respective keys.
- Depth of field was bugged and needed a restart.

