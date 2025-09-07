TABLET

Added a message inside the tablet, that mentions the current menu rework and shift of features from the tablet to the esc menu.

We mentioned it in the 0.12.0 patch notes, but some people still though the tablet was simply bugged.



NEW SAVE

Fixed severals issues caused exclusively when starting from a fresh save :

- Inputs were all marked as “NAME” instead of their respective keys.

- Depth of field was bugged and needed a restart.



