This update adds new features and fixes some issues.

- Added support for 2560 x 1440 resolution.

- Added the function to take screenshots with the F12 key.

However, it is not yet possible to integrate with Steam's functions.

Screenshots taken will be stored in the following folder:

(The drive where the game is installed):

\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Demigoddess!\\Demigoddess\\save\\screenshot

- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to some hero profiles.

- Fixed other minor issues.



