This update adds new features and fixes some issues.
- Added support for 2560 x 1440 resolution.
- Added the function to take screenshots with the F12 key.
However, it is not yet possible to integrate with Steam's functions.
Screenshots taken will be stored in the following folder:
(The drive where the game is installed):
\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Demigoddess!\\Demigoddess\\save\\screenshot
- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to some hero profiles.
- Fixed other minor issues.
Changed files in this update