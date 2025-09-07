 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888062 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds new features and fixes some issues.

- Added support for 2560 x 1440 resolution.

- Added the function to take screenshots with the F12 key.

However, it is not yet possible to integrate with Steam's functions.

Screenshots taken will be stored in the following folder:

(The drive where the game is installed):

\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Demigoddess!\\Demigoddess\\save\\screenshot

- Added translations (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese) to some hero profiles.

- Fixed other minor issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281981
