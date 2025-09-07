Small oversights fixed:
Fixed - Windows port wasn't clearing the previous screen due to an oversight with the Windows version using Linux syntax in TerminalMaster level up mode.
Fixed - Windows version was displaying Linux display information when going back to the previous menu from command tool information.
