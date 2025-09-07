 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888033 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small oversights fixed:

Fixed - Windows port wasn't clearing the previous screen due to an oversight with the Windows version using Linux syntax in TerminalMaster level up mode.

Fixed - Windows version was displaying Linux display information when going back to the previous menu from command tool information.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3043401
