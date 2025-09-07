 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888005 Edited 7 September 2025 – 14:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- FIXED, finally, drifting traders and cruisers!
- Fixed autopilot errors after jumping into the gate
- Improved autopilot docking algorithm (so it doesn't hang)
- Improved server connection check algorithm (prevention of players hanging after exiting)

Changed files in this update

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
