- FIXED, finally, drifting traders and cruisers!
- Fixed autopilot errors after jumping into the gate
- Improved autopilot docking algorithm (so it doesn't hang)
- Improved server connection check algorithm (prevention of players hanging after exiting)
Patch-fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update