Two Days After Release

After a year and a half of development, Gravity Storm is finally out. I know I should've made this announcement sooner, but I've been pretty overwhelmed with the release of my first commercial game on Steam. Two days after release, GS has gotten 32 sales, or at least that's what Steam says, from what I heard, it might take a while to update the numbers properly, it might be a few sales off. Also, at the time of writing this post, GS (Gravity Storm) only has 5 reviews.

Although for a year I did a lot of promotion of this game on several platforms, G is under-performing. I was expecting at least a 100 sales by now, but maybe after getting more reviews, posts and content creators playing GS, things might change. For context, I was hoping at least 3,000 sales in the first 2 months, but it doesn't seem possible anymore.

I truly appreciate everyone who bought Gravity Storm, and I hope you all have fun playing it.

Update v2.0.77

Fixed wrong music playing in zone 5.

Fixed Gamepad vibration not stopping after playing certain modes or pressing the pause button.

Fixed boss 3 getting stuck in the wall when flipping gravity at the start of the fight.

Many typos have been corrected.

Some sound effects are louder.

I only mention the main changes since release here. No game-breaking bugs so far, I got lucky! thank you so much to my playtesters. If you find a bug, please let me know.

Future Updates/DLC

This is a list of the plans I have for the game, some of these aren't guarantee to happen, but I'll try to make most of them a reality. If you see a (*), it means it's not very likely to happen, unless the game sales well.

Free

Enemy bestiary , a list of enemies with their names and a small descriptions of them.

Leaderboards for time records and score records.

Versus mode where you can fight a friend locally, Gravity Storm vs another Gravity Storm.*

Arranged mode where most enemies have different patterns and the game is harder.*

Bug fixes and balance patches. I'll try to keep the game is bug-free and balanced as possible. I mean "balanced" in terms of level design, mechanics and difficulty.

Paid

Downloadable Soundtrack .

Mini-metroidvania epilogue, a playable DLC set right after the main story where Gravity Storm gets back to Earth, loses its powers, has to get them back, and has to escape a military base.*

There might be more more updates, nothing is set in Stone right now. Thanks for reading!