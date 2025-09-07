 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887977
The headline feature is now called "Incidents". Each year,, a small number of teams will be randomly affected by a temporary "Incident." These incidents will have a more aggressive, but temporary, effect on a team's attributes.

By the end of the year, most affected teams will have their attributes return to normal, although some incidents may carry over into the next year, depending on randomness.

Additionally, it is now easier to see the effects of an incident by viewing the attribute bars on the affected teams' cards.





Coaches


You can now view all recently signed and recently ended coaching contracts by navigating to the "Contracts" tab.

https://simcups.com/coaches/active?page=1

