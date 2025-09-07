 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887978
Could this be the best version of Sloth Tales yet? This new update includes the following:

  • Bugfix for achievements not unlocking

  • Bugfix for input not correctly detecting in the options controller tab

  • Controls graphic can now be viewed in-game as well as from the main menu

  • Custom cursor to match the original Lion Quest

  • Hyperlinks in the help section of the Animal Maker

  • Fix for anti-aliasing not being correctly applied under certain quality settings

  • Engine upgrade and miscellaneous optimisations

In other news

Sloth Tales is now Steam Deck Verified

I'm working on something new, which I'm hoping to announce in the not too distant future. If you want to be the first to know about this VERY EXCITING PROJECT then the best way to stay up-to-date is to sign up to the Dracula's Cave mailing list:

Join the mailing list

Whilst you're still here...

Here's Nougat the Dog, a new character you can use with the Animal Maker.

00000000000000000000000000000000000010510510210210200010210200010510510510210209410509410210510510510510510509810509800010510510510510509309309309300010510510510510509309309809300010510510510510510509309309300000010510510510510510710710500000000010500000000000000010500000000009000000000000000009000016915801

(To use this code, select CUSTOM CHARACTER from the Sloth Tales main menu. Copy the code to the clipboard and then press PASTE CODE.)

