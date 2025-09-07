Could this be the best version of Sloth Tales yet? This new update includes the following:
Bugfix for achievements not unlocking
Bugfix for input not correctly detecting in the options controller tab
Controls graphic can now be viewed in-game as well as from the main menu
Custom cursor to match the original Lion Quest
Hyperlinks in the help section of the Animal Maker
Fix for anti-aliasing not being correctly applied under certain quality settings
Engine upgrade and miscellaneous optimisations
In other news
Sloth Tales is now Steam Deck Verified
Whilst you're still here...
Here's Nougat the Dog, a new character you can use with the Animal Maker.
00000000000000000000000000000000000010510510210210200010210200010510510510210209410509410210510510510510510509810509800010510510510510509309309309300010510510510510509309309809300010510510510510510509309309300000010510510510510510710710500000000010500000000000000010500000000009000000000000000009000016915801
(To use this code, select CUSTOM CHARACTER from the Sloth Tales main menu. Copy the code to the clipboard and then press PASTE CODE.)
