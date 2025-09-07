 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887971 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
You can now mark equipment as favorite, giving them golden star icons. Favorite equipment will always be sorted first in the inventory.
Fixed a bug where continuing past second level in Trail of Blood wasn't possible.

