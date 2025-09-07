 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887970 Edited 7 September 2025 – 14:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added concussion effect to following weapons:
    - Hoplite
    - Battery
    - Pillager
    - Pentagun
    - Foamphase
    - Ack-Am
    Concussion will stun enemies that are moving perpendicular to the projectile's travel path.
  • Huntress ammo rate increased 2.0 -> 2.5
  • Improved rival weapon usage:
    - Less likely to waste precision weapons
    - Now considers impact angles when using fragmentation weapons
    - Now considers distance to impact point when using explosive weapons
  • Added slight weapon firing delay to enemies entering a death spin
  • Fixed rivals rarely using boost to escape gravity wells
  • Fixed issue where rival shields would regenerate constantly
  • Fixed issue where AI would fire weapons at an inconsistent rate
  • Fixed phantom walls triggering while game is paused
  • Fixed anomalies dropping mega pickups when pillaged multiple times
  • Fixed rare case where breakables would spawn on walls or ceilings
  • Fixed Sensor Fuser enemy highlighting being blocked by light decals
  • Fixed Phantasm projectile texture artefacts
  • Fixed not being able to bind controls on X52 HOTAS

