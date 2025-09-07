- Added concussion effect to following weapons:
- Hoplite
- Battery
- Pillager
- Pentagun
- Foamphase
- Ack-Am
Concussion will stun enemies that are moving perpendicular to the projectile's travel path.
- Huntress ammo rate increased 2.0 -> 2.5
- Improved rival weapon usage:
- Less likely to waste precision weapons
- Now considers impact angles when using fragmentation weapons
- Now considers distance to impact point when using explosive weapons
- Added slight weapon firing delay to enemies entering a death spin
- Fixed rivals rarely using boost to escape gravity wells
- Fixed issue where rival shields would regenerate constantly
- Fixed issue where AI would fire weapons at an inconsistent rate
- Fixed phantom walls triggering while game is paused
- Fixed anomalies dropping mega pickups when pillaged multiple times
- Fixed rare case where breakables would spawn on walls or ceilings
- Fixed Sensor Fuser enemy highlighting being blocked by light decals
- Fixed Phantasm projectile texture artefacts
- Fixed not being able to bind controls on X52 HOTAS
1.0.4b changelist
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update