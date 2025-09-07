【版本 0.964更新说明】
各位亲爱的玩家朋友们，大家好！
非常感谢大家一直以来的支持与反馈，我们在本次版本中带来了新的内容与优化，具体如下：
1.新增 装备词缀 系统，让装备搭配更加多样化。
2.新增 探索功能，为冒险增添更多乐趣。
3.新增 人物雷达属性图（统率、武力等），便于直观查看角色成长。
4.新增 世界地图消息盒子，获取信息更加便捷。
5.新增 魔兽对战功能，战斗方式更加丰富。
6.新增 隐士搜索功能，探索未知的可能。
7.新增 月旦评功能，增加互动与趣味。
8.修复部分已知 BUG，提升整体体验。
再次感谢大家的耐心与支持，祝您游戏愉快！
【版本 0.964 更新说明】
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3207321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update