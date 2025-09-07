 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887898
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.15

Survivors, Patch v0.15 is here! While it’s been a busy week for both of us on the dev team (so this update is a bit smaller), we’ve focused on bug fixes, quality of life, and continued progress on the second island.

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

  • Updated AWP scope → replaced the small solid-black circle with a blurred scope for easier sniping.

  • Fixed grenades → they now deal damage properly. (⚠️ Sliding/velocity issue still remains.)

  • Balanced car crash sounds → volume now matches other SFX.

  • Fixed main menu bug → inviting friends is disabled while in Customization.

  • Fixed loot prompts → animals (Boar, Chicken, etc.) now display correctly instead of “Loot dead body.”

  • Fixed intro video volume → no longer overly loud.

  • Extended smoke grenade duration.

✨ Quality of Life

  • Added ability to switch weapon side (right ↔ left) with the middle mouse button.

  • Harvestables now go directly into your inventory.

🏗 Work in Progress

  • Ongoing development of the second island. It’s included in this version but not yet accessible or visible.

Thanks as always for your feedback and bug reports — you’re helping us shape Never Be Alone step by step!

👉 Keep sharing your bug reports and feedback on Discord:

https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Changed files in this update

Depot 3012061
