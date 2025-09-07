🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.15
Survivors, Patch v0.15 is here! While it’s been a busy week for both of us on the dev team (so this update is a bit smaller), we’ve focused on bug fixes, quality of life, and continued progress on the second island.
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Updated AWP scope → replaced the small solid-black circle with a blurred scope for easier sniping.
Fixed grenades → they now deal damage properly. (⚠️ Sliding/velocity issue still remains.)
Balanced car crash sounds → volume now matches other SFX.
Fixed main menu bug → inviting friends is disabled while in Customization.
Fixed loot prompts → animals (Boar, Chicken, etc.) now display correctly instead of “Loot dead body.”
Fixed intro video volume → no longer overly loud.
Extended smoke grenade duration.
✨ Quality of Life
Added ability to switch weapon side (right ↔ left) with the middle mouse button.
Harvestables now go directly into your inventory.
🏗 Work in Progress
Ongoing development of the second island. It’s included in this version but not yet accessible or visible.
Thanks as always for your feedback and bug reports — you’re helping us shape Never Be Alone step by step!
Changed files in this update