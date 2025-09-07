Hey everybody!

There is a lot of stuff that has been added to the game with this great update and I could not be more happy with it.

I have worked really hard since the last patch to fix as many bugs as possible and to expand the game, adding requested features, map extensions, items and new mechanics.

Thank you everybody for supporting the game and thank you to everyone who tested it, especially @McDonnell Douglas AH-64 Apache in my Discord who helped a lot.

This is everything added in the game:

ARMORS AND WEAPONS UPDATE.

Armors were finally added to the game as a main new feature.

Armors can be crafted from the build panel using leather, bones or metal scraps.

Armors are divided into chest pieces and head pieces.

Each piece has a protection value. When the player wears an armor in the inventory by equipping it in the correct slot the bar in the game panel is filled with the protection amount. Zombies and explosions hit the armor before damaging the player’s health.

When an armor durability value is at 0 it gets destroyed.

Armors can be repaired using the anvil.

The anvil gives the possibility to the player to repair not just armor but also normal weapons, which now have durabilities.

Weapons durability goes down when you hit something or use the weapon in case of glock, ak and crossbow.

The main story weapons which are found around the map are not destroyed when their durability is at 0, they are just not usable anymore, until they are repaired. Craftable or findable weapons like the handmade hammer or the hammer are destroyed when they reach 0.

Armors and weapons are now unstackable.

The three types of armor added are:

Leather armor

Bones armor

Metal armor



Added a new weapon, the nailed wood plank, crafted from the build panel with wood plank, nails box and fabric.

Added a new trap: Gas trap

ARROWS:

2 new types of arrows are coming to the game:

Burning arrow

Exploding arrow

When reloading with the crossbow, it will automatically load the first arrow found in the inventory. If the player reloads again, it will try to load another type of arrow (if it is in the inventory).

In the UI the player can see which type of arrow he’s about to shoot.

MINIMAP:

After months you can now finally check your surroundings with a minimap while exploring the island and its secrets!

Open the map with M and check the Points of Interests, the infected zones and the terrain around you!

THE WASTELANDS:

A new zone has been added to the game, the wastelands!

After the first explosion, radiation seeped deep into the earth, only to surge back out through geysers, transforming the palm beaches and oasis in a blistering, arid zone.

In this new area there is a new type of tree: the mutated palm. The palm wood is too strong to be cut down but when the player hits the trees, he can shake them and make goop fruits fall from them!

The water was intoxicated and turned into this greenish color, also becoming unhealthy for humans.

New locations were also added in this zone.

ITEMS ADDED:

Goop fruit: obtained by hitting the palm trees, and the fruit will fall to the ground.

Cactus pulp: obtainable from cactuses in the desert.

Wax: obtainable from beehives findable on top of trees. To destroy a beehive, shoot it or hit it with a weapon. Another way is to chop down the tree, the beehive will automatically be destroyed and drop wax.

Putrid paste: a strong glue made out of goop fruits and wax usable for repairing tools and weapons.

Charcoal: obtainable by cooking in a grill wood.

Bones: dropped by dead zombies after decomposing with skulls. They are usable to craft some things.

Leather: obtainable from dead horses and dead deer.

Electrical wire: used in some recipes, obtainable in chests.

Gun cleaning kit: obtainable in chests, used in repairing guns.

Cactus energy drink: a strong energy drink made with water and cactus pulp.

Improvised handsaw: a craftable handsaw usable as an alternative to the normal handsaw.



WILD LIFE:

Living animals have been finally added to the game, which gives the player the ability to hunt them, collecting leather and meat.

Animals will spawn only in determined zones and in few quantities.

The added animals are:

Deers

Horses



FLASHLIGHTS:

A flashlight slot has now been added in the inventory, with new types of flashlights and torches joining the game, both craftable and findable.

The new flashlights and torches added are:

Torch: crafted with stick, charcoal, fabric and wax, gives the player a lot of light with a big flame.

Bottle candle: crafted with an empty glass bottle and some wax, small light but lasts almost forever.

NEW STRUCTURES:

Some new structures were added:

Leather bed

NEW POINTS OF INTEREST:

Various locations have been added to the game, new house complexes, an entire road going through the map, a bridge, a couple of small shops, 3 warehouses and small POIs.

General Fixes:

I reworked the way tools are needed for building and crafting. Now multiple tools can be used to craft something, for example before this update crafting a rope would need a hunting hatchet, but it made sense that if you can build it with a hunting hatchet you should be able to use a fire axe too. So now the rope can be built with the hunting hutchet or the fire axe. Same thing for other recipes and buildings with all the tools.

After a lot of time and work I could finally put my hands on the extremely intricate and bad system I first made for the cooking and rework it to get rid of every bug (I hope). Now the player can cook multiple foods with different grills at the same time, there should not be any more bugs about food despawning or glitching in the display.

Fixed AK47 having a shadow.

Fixed AK47 name and description.

As often requested I modified some values in the day/night cycle. Now the day lasts for about 10 minutes while the night is slightly sped up to last about 5 minutes. This guarantees a better experience during the day and less frustration in night hours.

Fixed a bug that would make the ak47 collectable multiple times without ever despawning.

The loot in chests now respawns every 7 days. This is done to make longer saves and gameplay possible without ever finishing resources.

Fixed some broken colliders of powerpoles around the map.

Added a starting dying npc at the crash site to help the player start the game.

Added an audio when refilling water containers.

Fixed land mines, bear traps and skullcrusher not working with zombies.

Now the player can quickly move an item from the inventory to an empty hotbar slot by clicking left shift while left clicking on the item and vice versa from the hotbar to the inventory.

Fixed the blood pool spawn when zombies die and slightly changed the scrapped zombies pool’s sizes.

Also added the outline effect to dead zombies when collecting fabric/metal scraps.

Now food and drink are automatically selected after consuming.

Fixed the zombie despawn process that would not despawn any scrapped zombies and heavily impact performances.

Now if the player sleeps at any time at night he will wake up in the morning. If he sleeps during the day he will sleep for 8 hours and then wake up.

Now in the cooking panel the name of the items is shown on top of each item when hovering them like in the building panel.

Changed the position of 1 of the 2 possible starting spawn points.

Modified some recipes with new items.

Reworked the main menu look.

Fixed a bug that would let the player attack/shoot while drawing the weapon which would make it impossible to switch weapon/object in the hotbar.

Added audio to bear trap when activating.

Changed the effects of land mines explosions.

Fixed a bug when collecting a weapon in the hotbar.

Fixed the weather zone in the desert and added a new environmental audio.

The post processing setting is now automatically off at start.

Fixed a bug when crafting items with inventory full.

When the player opens the panel now the arms are hidden temporarily.

Fixed a bug when filling containers with full inventory.

Improved performances for higher fps.

Fixed a bug that would destroy boxes when reloading guns with a full inventory.

Fixed a bug in the cooking panel that would let the player place an item in the middle of the screen without an actual slot.

Fixed a bug when collecting items from the ground directly in the hotbar.

Fixed a bug that would destroy guns from player’s hands when reloading with only hotbar slots available for ammos.

Reworked some spawn values for consumables.

Drinking alcoholic beverages now makes the player more tired.

This update took me a lot of time and I am really happy with the state of the game right now, I hope you can enjoy it and love it as much as I do :)

Thanks

Alessandro Bettini