V0.8.3 Release
Some bugs that have been resolved include:
Wages not being credited to the player & Display of Wage Crediting.
Game Changing Subs are now restricted to relevant players for the position.
Coach age unknown on loading a game.
Bug in Horse Racing minigame where placing the last of your money would auto-escape you from the mini game rather than let you ride your last £.
Another attempt at a long term fix for 'Unknown Player' bug. Hoping this will resolve it but keen to hear if people do see "Unknown Player" instead of player names in goals/match sims as I do want that fixed.
Buffs in Game Changing subs are more significant lasting for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 20 minutes in the game.
Buffs are related to the player coming on. Attackers will provide a buff to the threat your team poses, defenders can seriously nullify the opposition, Midfielders will go either way depending on whether they have higher tackling or shooting and keepers will - when winning the clash - provide a significant saved shot buff.
Changed files in this update