 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887883 Edited 7 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V0.8.3 Release

Some bugs that have been resolved include:

  • Wages not being credited to the player & Display of Wage Crediting.

  • Game Changing Subs are now restricted to relevant players for the position.

  • Coach age unknown on loading a game.

  • Bug in Horse Racing minigame where placing the last of your money would auto-escape you from the mini game rather than let you ride your last £.

  • Another attempt at a long term fix for 'Unknown Player' bug. Hoping this will resolve it but keen to hear if people do see "Unknown Player" instead of player names in goals/match sims as I do want that fixed.

  • Buffs in Game Changing subs are more significant lasting for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 20 minutes in the game.

  • Buffs are related to the player coming on. Attackers will provide a buff to the threat your team poses, defenders can seriously nullify the opposition, Midfielders will go either way depending on whether they have higher tackling or shooting and keepers will - when winning the clash - provide a significant saved shot buff.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3897142
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link