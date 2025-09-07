Some bugs that have been resolved include:

Wages not being credited to the player & Display of Wage Crediting.

Game Changing Subs are now restricted to relevant players for the position.

Coach age unknown on loading a game.

Bug in Horse Racing minigame where placing the last of your money would auto-escape you from the mini game rather than let you ride your last £.

Another attempt at a long term fix for 'Unknown Player' bug. Hoping this will resolve it but keen to hear if people do see "Unknown Player" instead of player names in goals/match sims as I do want that fixed.

Buffs in Game Changing subs are more significant lasting for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 20 minutes in the game.