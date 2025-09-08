Mage and Monsters 2 is now available! Thanks to all the testers and those who gave feedback so far. The game would not be the same without you.

I hope you try out the game and have fun! And hopefully you don't find something bonkers broken that I overlooked.

Features:

- Choose between 12 different heroes to fight for you.

- Over 100 different upgrades.

- 13 unique spells you can use in battle to help your army.

- 25 different units you can recruit, and over 50 enemies.

- 3 different maps each with an unique challenge.