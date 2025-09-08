 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19887871 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mage and Monsters 2 is now available! Thanks to all the testers and those who gave feedback so far. The game would not be the same without you.

I hope you try out the game and have fun! And hopefully you don't find something bonkers broken that I overlooked.

Features:

- Choose between 12 different heroes to fight for you.

- Over 100 different upgrades.

- 13 unique spells you can use in battle to help your army.

- 25 different units you can recruit, and over 50 enemies.

- 3 different maps each with an unique challenge.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link