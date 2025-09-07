Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.63, which contains fixes for a number of bugs.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug that resulted in "emperor_gunther_alive" error message.

Fixed an issue with negotiating with Hungary not actually lowering king Louis' demanded sum of money despite the text saying that it did.

Fixed a bug during Arthur de Rosamund boss fight that made him take infinite turns and caused an error message to appear.

Fixed an issue with Giovanna's 'Painting' quest not concluding properly.

Corrected the win\\loss calculatiobn formula for battles in the Kingdom of London section.

Fixed Francesca's disillusionment scene inccorrectly determining player's actual number of romances.

Removed Enrico Selvo's heavy plate armor and replaced it with a more approprite light gambeson.

This is a smaller patch intended to keep things moving while I'm working on a bigger update that will include more bugfixes and additional improvements for Chinese and other localizations. So stay tuned!

BUG REPORT

If you encounter any bugs in the game, you can post in this thread. This will make it easier for us to give you feedback.

PS. A message like "I have an error" will not solve the problem, please specify what kind of error appears, it will make it easier to fix it.

We kindly ask you to describe the issues you encounter in as much detail as possible, preferably with screenshots.

You can also write directly to this email: support@valkyrieinitiative.pro

Or contact us directly via Discord

Thank you!