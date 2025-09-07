Changes and Improvements:

Fixed detection of Pico controllers.

Adjusted performance of Oculus controllers.

Adjusted performance of Valve Index controllers.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to load the Groza magazine with 9×39 ammunition.

Fixed the correct display of the maximum number of rounds in the magazine for Valmet 76.

P.S. After this hotfix, Pico controller support should work correctly. I’d like to thank the players for reporting this issue. Over the past year, I’ve been working on the game 12–14 hours a day, and now that the most urgent fixes have been made, I decided to take a short break. The last few weeks have been especially tough: the game received a lot of mixed feedback — both positive and negative — and this emotional rollercoaster knocked me off balance a little. That’s why I decided to take a short pause and rest not only from development but also from the game itself. I hope for your understanding, and thank you for being with me all this time.