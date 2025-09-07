 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887745 Edited 7 September 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌆 Map & Structural Changes

🏥 A brand new City Hospital has been added! The old hospital and the Whitehouse have been completely removed. In their place now stands a modern, large-scale medical complex.

🏙️ A new skyscraper has been added, contributing to the evolving and modernizing city skyline.

📍 Additional regional adjustments and environmental improvements were made to enrich immersion and visual variety.

🚌 Transportation & Driving Experience

🚍 Bus driving controls have been significantly improved! Expect smoother handling, more responsive input, and overall better control.

🛣️ Collision issues on the roads have been fixed. Vehicles should no longer clip through or get stuck in the environment.

🌤️ Dynamic Weather System (New!)

☁️ A time-based dynamic weather system is now active! The weather changes in real-time—go from clear skies to rain or fog dynamically.

🌧️ Random weather events are now more natural and varied, adding realism and immersion to the world.

⚙️ The system is not only visual—it’s designed to affect future gameplay elements like visibility and AI behavior.

✈️ The Skies Are Alive – Planes Are Now Flying!

🛫 Airplanes are now visible flying in the skies, adding life and depth to the game world.

🏗️ This is the first step toward the upcoming Airport System, which will feature flight missions and aerial gameplay mechanics.

🔧 Backend systems have begun preparation for air transport missions and related infrastructure.

🚀 Performance & Optimization

🧹 General performance optimizations were made to improve FPS and reduce memory usage.

⚙️ Lag and stutter issues especially on lower-end devices have been addressed.

💡 Backend cleanup and system refinements resulted in faster load times and smoother overall gameplay.

🔮 Coming Soon

✈️ Airport system and flight missions

👫 Cooperative events and weekly community challenges

🚍 New vehicles, improved AI traffic, and public transport integration

🎮 Make sure to update your game and check out the new hospital!
💬 Join our Discord to leave your feedback and be part of the community.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1577488
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link