🌆 Map & Structural Changes



🏥 A brand new City Hospital has been added! The old hospital and the Whitehouse have been completely removed. In their place now stands a modern, large-scale medical complex.



🏙️ A new skyscraper has been added, contributing to the evolving and modernizing city skyline.



📍 Additional regional adjustments and environmental improvements were made to enrich immersion and visual variety.



🚌 Transportation & Driving Experience



🚍 Bus driving controls have been significantly improved! Expect smoother handling, more responsive input, and overall better control.



🛣️ Collision issues on the roads have been fixed. Vehicles should no longer clip through or get stuck in the environment.



🌤️ Dynamic Weather System (New!)



☁️ A time-based dynamic weather system is now active! The weather changes in real-time—go from clear skies to rain or fog dynamically.



🌧️ Random weather events are now more natural and varied, adding realism and immersion to the world.



⚙️ The system is not only visual—it’s designed to affect future gameplay elements like visibility and AI behavior.



✈️ The Skies Are Alive – Planes Are Now Flying!



🛫 Airplanes are now visible flying in the skies, adding life and depth to the game world.



🏗️ This is the first step toward the upcoming Airport System, which will feature flight missions and aerial gameplay mechanics.



🔧 Backend systems have begun preparation for air transport missions and related infrastructure.



🚀 Performance & Optimization



🧹 General performance optimizations were made to improve FPS and reduce memory usage.



⚙️ Lag and stutter issues especially on lower-end devices have been addressed.



💡 Backend cleanup and system refinements resulted in faster load times and smoother overall gameplay.



🔮 Coming Soon



✈️ Airport system and flight missions



👫 Cooperative events and weekly community challenges



🚍 New vehicles, improved AI traffic, and public transport integration



🎮 Make sure to update your game and check out the new hospital!

💬 Join our Discord to leave your feedback and be part of the community.