🌆 Map & Structural Changes
🏥 A brand new City Hospital has been added! The old hospital and the Whitehouse have been completely removed. In their place now stands a modern, large-scale medical complex.
🏙️ A new skyscraper has been added, contributing to the evolving and modernizing city skyline.
📍 Additional regional adjustments and environmental improvements were made to enrich immersion and visual variety.
🚌 Transportation & Driving Experience
🚍 Bus driving controls have been significantly improved! Expect smoother handling, more responsive input, and overall better control.
🛣️ Collision issues on the roads have been fixed. Vehicles should no longer clip through or get stuck in the environment.
🌤️ Dynamic Weather System (New!)
☁️ A time-based dynamic weather system is now active! The weather changes in real-time—go from clear skies to rain or fog dynamically.
🌧️ Random weather events are now more natural and varied, adding realism and immersion to the world.
⚙️ The system is not only visual—it’s designed to affect future gameplay elements like visibility and AI behavior.
✈️ The Skies Are Alive – Planes Are Now Flying!
🛫 Airplanes are now visible flying in the skies, adding life and depth to the game world.
🏗️ This is the first step toward the upcoming Airport System, which will feature flight missions and aerial gameplay mechanics.
🔧 Backend systems have begun preparation for air transport missions and related infrastructure.
🚀 Performance & Optimization
🧹 General performance optimizations were made to improve FPS and reduce memory usage.
⚙️ Lag and stutter issues especially on lower-end devices have been addressed.
💡 Backend cleanup and system refinements resulted in faster load times and smoother overall gameplay.
🔮 Coming Soon
✈️ Airport system and flight missions
👫 Cooperative events and weekly community challenges
🚍 New vehicles, improved AI traffic, and public transport integration
🎮 Make sure to update your game and check out the new hospital!
💬 Join our Discord to leave your feedback and be part of the community.
Realife Simulator v1.10.7.1 Hotfix Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1577488
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update