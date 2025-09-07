 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887734 Edited 7 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Changes:
  • Restored lantern glow when using the lowest quality setting.
  • Fixed an issue where items could fall through the map when dropped from the hand or a container.
  • Fixed a bug where items could get stuck in containers after dumping their contents into a furnace.
  • Updated the title screen’s title and background, as well as the game icon.

