- Restored lantern glow when using the lowest quality setting.
- Fixed an issue where items could fall through the map when dropped from the hand or a container.
- Fixed a bug where items could get stuck in containers after dumping their contents into a furnace.
- Updated the title screen’s title and background, as well as the game icon.
Patch 0.10.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Changes:
