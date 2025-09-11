This patch opens up a new biome for testing in the form of a swamp area above the desert!

New AI and further polish (like performance and refinement of the walkable paths) are planned for this area. In this first iteration only ambient AI can be found in the zone.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where the "play" option on the main menu would end up without a cursor if it is not be able to find a server.

Stats: Fixed an issue where logging back into the character led to some stats being lower then before (such as current health and current stamina).

Perks: Fixed stamina not growing to new max stamina when increased stamina perk is applied.

Perks: Fixed oxygen not growing to new max oxygen when increased oxygen perk is applied.

Map:

Lots of environmental polish.

Opened a new swampy area above the desert. Work in progress.

Adjusted waterfalls and rapids with nicer effects.

Graphics:

Fixed milky-white rendering of some water surfaces at night.

Added a mesh blending effect to reduce seams. Work in progress.

Known issues: