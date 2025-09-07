 Skip to content
Major 7 September 2025 Build 19887604
Update notes via Steam Community

The 1.1.12 update brings some of the biggest features yet to Astraphia! From now on, a horse will appear starting in Map 4, allowing you to travel back home. At your house, you can admire your trophies, manage your progress, and rest in bed to save the game.

This update also introduces the brand-new Travel Screen, improves the flow of exploration, and makes leveling up more rewarding by restoring both health and mana.

Alongside these major additions, we’ve fixed minor visual bugs and refined gameplay to ensure a smoother experience.

Astraphia continues to grow each week — thank you for being part of the journey!

Changed files in this update

