7 September 2025 Build 19887596
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello sailors,

I've listened to your feedback, and in this small patch, achievements have been adjusted to more achievable levels. When you choose to continue the game from where you left off, the system will check all achievements and award the ones you've earned.

The changed achievements are listed below:

IntermediateBuilder --------- : 50 -> 5
ExpertBuilder ---------------- : 100 -> 10
IntermediateThief ------------ : 10 -> 3
ExpertThief ------------------ : 100 -> 5
IntermediateSharkHunter ---- : 10 -> 5
ExpertSharkHunter ---------- : 100 -> 10
IntermediateFishHunter ----- : 100 -> 50
ExpertFishHunter ------------ : 1000 -> 100
ExpertSurvivor -------------- : 100 -> 30
ExpertMerchant ------------- : 10000 -> 5000
FairPlay ---------------------- : Anyone -> Any Villiagers

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
