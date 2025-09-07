Hello sailors,



I've listened to your feedback, and in this small patch, achievements have been adjusted to more achievable levels. When you choose to continue the game from where you left off, the system will check all achievements and award the ones you've earned.



The changed achievements are listed below:



IntermediateBuilder --------- : 50 -> 5

ExpertBuilder ---------------- : 100 -> 10

IntermediateThief ------------ : 10 -> 3

ExpertThief ------------------ : 100 -> 5

IntermediateSharkHunter ---- : 10 -> 5

ExpertSharkHunter ---------- : 100 -> 10

IntermediateFishHunter ----- : 100 -> 50

ExpertFishHunter ------------ : 1000 -> 100

ExpertSurvivor -------------- : 100 -> 30

ExpertMerchant ------------- : 10000 -> 5000

FairPlay ---------------------- : Anyone -> Any Villiagers