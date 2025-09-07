 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887586 Edited 7 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! With this update, we are bringing major fixes and performance improvements that fundamentally enhance the OCR feature.

Critical OCR Bug Fixed: The issue that caused incorrect or broken recognition of texts in non-Latin alphabet languages such as Russian, Ukrainian, Thai, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic has been completely resolved. All languages are now correctly recognized.

Improvements in Live Subtitles: We’ve also made enhancements to the live subtitles feature for a smoother and more accurate experience.

Happy translating!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3827151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link