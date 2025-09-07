Hello! With this update, we are bringing major fixes and performance improvements that fundamentally enhance the OCR feature.



Critical OCR Bug Fixed: The issue that caused incorrect or broken recognition of texts in non-Latin alphabet languages such as Russian, Ukrainian, Thai, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic has been completely resolved. All languages are now correctly recognized.



Improvements in Live Subtitles: We’ve also made enhancements to the live subtitles feature for a smoother and more accurate experience.



Happy translating!