Hello! With this update, we are bringing major fixes and performance improvements that fundamentally enhance the OCR feature.
Critical OCR Bug Fixed: The issue that caused incorrect or broken recognition of texts in non-Latin alphabet languages such as Russian, Ukrainian, Thai, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic has been completely resolved. All languages are now correctly recognized.
Improvements in Live Subtitles: We’ve also made enhancements to the live subtitles feature for a smoother and more accurate experience.
Happy translating!
