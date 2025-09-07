 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887540 Edited 7 September 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Woohooo - build server transition seems to have gone without any issues :)

  • Updated lighting effects based on user feedback
  • Added additional attacks to spiders
  • Improved and automated build system - probably more exciting for us than you :P

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
