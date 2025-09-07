This update aims to address three issues:
- Prolonged battles where zombies chase players for an excessively long time.
- Over-reliance on summons (e.g., aircraft, lightning) to finish off low-health zombies.
- Over-reliance on summons (e.g., aircraft, lightning) to defeat bosses; the goal is to encourage more direct player engagement with bosses.
To this end, the following adjustments have been made:
- Reduced the health of zombies and bosses.
- When an airdrop effect (bullet time, shield, freeze) is activated, bosses will be prioritized as targets.
- Changed the objective of regular levels to eliminating a specific number of zombies.
Sandra
- Assault Rifle: Prioritizes attacking zombies within close range (approximately 35% of its maximum range) to ensure safety, followed by bosses, and then targets with the lowest health.
- Grenade: Thrown accurately and predictively at areas where zombies are concentrated.
- Drone: Replaced with a modern drone that follows Sandra and attacks the same targets she engages.
Maeve
- Shotgun: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).
Annie
- Stun gun: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).
- Lightning Strike: Reduced cooldown time, with a corresponding decrease in damage. Prioritizes attacking bosses within the player’s attack range and zombies with the highest health.
- Electrostatic Field: Significantly reduced cooldown time and increased damage.
Hilda
- Crossbow: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).
- Molotov Cocktail: Significantly increased damage (previously excessively low damage was a bug); other adjustments match Sandra’s Grenade (accurate, predictive throws at zombie clusters).
- Frisbee: Reduced the angle range of the frisbee’s trajectory to prevent missing zombies.
Rose
- Grenade Launcher: Always targets areas within range where zombies are concentrated.
- Machine Gun post: Slightly reduced the range at Level 5 and decreased damage.
Other Updates
- Optimization: Improved the explosion effect when zombies are killed.
- Adjustment: The Boss (Giant Hammer) is now selectable as a target during its charge and buffer phases (previously unselectable).
- Adjustment: The talent "Skip Skill Selection" has been replaced with "Airdrop Enhancement", which increases airdrop effects by up to 30%.
- Adjustment: The Boss (Juggernaut)’s damage ignores damage reduction effects, and its horizontal rotation speed during attacks has been increased.
- Fix: Resolved the issue where zombies outside the map area would move toward the player after the freeze airdrop item takes effect.
- Fix: Resolved the issue where joystick controls would stop functioning after exhausting the number of uses when clicking the random button via the joystick while selecting upgrade options.
- Other minor optimizations.
