7 September 2025 Build 19887502 Edited 7 September 2025 – 14:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
V1.5.0 Update Notes September 7, 2025

This update aims to address three issues:
  • Prolonged battles where zombies chase players for an excessively long time.
  • Over-reliance on summons (e.g., aircraft, lightning) to finish off low-health zombies.
  • Over-reliance on summons (e.g., aircraft, lightning) to defeat bosses; the goal is to encourage more direct player engagement with bosses.


To this end, the following adjustments have been made:
  • Reduced the health of zombies and bosses.
  • When an airdrop effect (bullet time, shield, freeze) is activated, bosses will be prioritized as targets.
  • Changed the objective of regular levels to eliminating a specific number of zombies.


Sandra
  • Assault Rifle: Prioritizes attacking zombies within close range (approximately 35% of its maximum range) to ensure safety, followed by bosses, and then targets with the lowest health.
  • Grenade: Thrown accurately and predictively at areas where zombies are concentrated.
  • Drone: Replaced with a modern drone that follows Sandra and attacks the same targets she engages.


Maeve
  • Shotgun: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).


Annie
  • Stun gun: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).
  • Lightning Strike: Reduced cooldown time, with a corresponding decrease in damage. Prioritizes attacking bosses within the player’s attack range and zombies with the highest health.
  • Electrostatic Field: Significantly reduced cooldown time and increased damage.


Hilda
  • Crossbow: Adjusted to match Sandra’s (assault rifle targeting logic).
  • Molotov Cocktail: Significantly increased damage (previously excessively low damage was a bug); other adjustments match Sandra’s Grenade (accurate, predictive throws at zombie clusters).
  • Frisbee: Reduced the angle range of the frisbee’s trajectory to prevent missing zombies.


Rose
  • Grenade Launcher: Always targets areas within range where zombies are concentrated.
  • Machine Gun post: Slightly reduced the range at Level 5 and decreased damage.


Other Updates
  • Optimization: Improved the explosion effect when zombies are killed.
  • Adjustment: The Boss (Giant Hammer) is now selectable as a target during its charge and buffer phases (previously unselectable).
  • Adjustment: The talent "Skip Skill Selection" has been replaced with "Airdrop Enhancement", which increases airdrop effects by up to 30%.
  • Adjustment: The Boss (Juggernaut)’s damage ignores damage reduction effects, and its horizontal rotation speed during attacks has been increased.
  • Fix: Resolved the issue where zombies outside the map area would move toward the player after the freeze airdrop item takes effect.
  • Fix: Resolved the issue where joystick controls would stop functioning after exhausting the number of uses when clicking the random button via the joystick while selecting upgrade options.
  • Other minor optimizations.

Changed files in this update

