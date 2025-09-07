Performance & Stability
- Fixed critical stutters/freezes.
- Fixed VRAM (video memory) leak.
- Optimized geometry streaming to reduce hitches.
If you still experience stutters after the update, please press F1 and send a report. Thank you!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update