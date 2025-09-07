 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887484
Update notes via Steam Community

Performance & Stability

  • Fixed critical stutters/freezes.
  • Fixed VRAM (video memory) leak.
  • Optimized geometry streaming to reduce hitches.


If you still experience stutters after the update, please press F1 and send a report. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

