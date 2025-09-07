Welcome to our very first update since the official launch!

Thanks to your invaluable feedback, we've focused this patch on improving your gameplay experience with key quality-of-life enhancements and stability fixes.

We are always listening and are committed to building a better Ellariene together. Please find the detailed changes below, and as always, we look forward to your feedback!

What's Next?

We are hard at work on our next major feature: 2-Player Co-op Mode! We are targeting a release for later this September and can't wait to share more details soon.

New Features

Detailed Combat Stats HUD You can now view detailed damage statistics for the current wave by pressing the Tab key in-game.

This HUD displays the Total Damage categorized by race and tier of current enemies, along with the breakdown of Base Damage and Skill Damage. Additionally, we have included information about the Armor Reduction from physical and magic resistance for the current wave, based on your collected Runes and upgrade progress.

New Runes Attack Rune Pact of Frost

Elf: Bonus Attack Power per upgrade changed from ×1 → ×1.5

Orc: Bonus Attack Power per upgrade changed from ×1 → ×0.7 Shackles of Precision

Human: Critical Damage Bonus +250%

Elf: Critical Chance set to 0% Savage Roar

Orc: Attack Speed +30%

Elf: Attack Speed -15% Support Rune Totem of Opportunity Summons a totem on the map. The totem generates 10 to 100 Blue Souls randomly every 7 waves.



QoL Improvements

Holding down on a sell icon for more than 3 seconds now triggers auto-sell .

Normal Summon Hotkey \[Q] has been added.

Bulk sell feature added - Right-click

A pause function has been added. Pressing ESC will pause the game. This is only available in single-player mode and will not apply to future co-op play



Balance Changes

Some underperforming runes have been merged or removed to improve overall rune quality.

Hawk Eye & Longshot merged.

New Hawk Eye effect:

→ Attack Range +50%

→ Normal Damage +3% per Attack Range

Fateful Blow & Critical Fury merged. New Fateful Blow effect:

→ Critical Chance +20%

→ Critical Damage Bonus +100%

Red Soul rewards from event bosses in the late game (after Wave 100) have been reduced.

Support Rune Balancing Adjustments "Gambler's Instinct" Probability Adjustment (50% -> 12%) "This Kind of Luck" Probability Adjustment (20% -> 10%) We have confirmed that in the late game, there is an excessive accumulation of currency beyond our initial projections. This was beginning to affect the intended gameplay flow. Furthermore, to prevent potential optimization issues that could arise from an excessive number of simultaneous summons in the late-game multiplayer environment currently in development, we have unavoidably adjusted the balance of support runes downward. This decision was made to ensure a better and more stable gaming environment.



UI / UX

Wave info UI has been moved to the upper-left section of the screen.

You can now check how each attack rune affects Attack Power, clearly distinguishing between additive calculation and multiplicative calculation.

Some rune descriptions have been revised for better clarity.

Performance & Stability

Fixed a memory dump issue related to Human explosion skills that affected long-term stability.

Bug Fixes