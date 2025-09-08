Trainatic is now available on Steam!

I'm very excited to share with you the full release of Trainatic! Thanks to everyone who played the demo, left reviews, gave feedback, and helped find bugs.

Currently there are a few bundles available at launch, be sure to check them out:

Trainatic x Click and Conquer

Trainatic x Rock Crusher

Trainatc x Dark Hunting Ground

I've also created a bundle with all my games in it, you can check it out here!

A big thanks to the translators!

Simplified Chinese (translator: Yuan Liu)

Traditional Chinese (translator: Yuan Liu)

Japanese (translator: Uwaaaa)

Russian (translator: Olya)

Ukrainian (translator: Olya)

Spanish - Spain (translator: Chris C)

German (translator: Chris C)

French (translator: Chris C)

Italian (translator: Chris C)

Brazilian Portuguese (translator: Chris C)

A big thanks to the playtesters / bug finders / feedback providers! You helped shape the game into what it is today, I appreciate it!

