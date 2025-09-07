 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887428
Update notes via Steam Community

The fish selling system in this game has been changed like 500 times, so i'm fixing it once and for all.

You can now see the price of the Fish that you just sold, and it sells as soon as you catch it, so you don't have to check out the PDA every time.

the way the Fish markup works, is that once you get anything above 160cm, you get quadruple the length of said Fish in Scrap, anything under would give you the same length of the Fish in Scrap...

CHAPTER 2 NEWS:

chapter 2 will be very different from the first one, being more of a survival horror (if you could even call it that) than a full cute ahh open world.

the reason why this update was a little bulky was because alot of chapter 2 imported into the new version, sorry gang

small fixes:

alot of people kept crashing the car and dying, so i toned the crash threshold a little.

tried working out game description RPC's, like that text that pops up under the game you're playing, but i have no idea if it works or not, "at main menu" "chapter 1" "chapter 2"

made the turbo on the car comply with your skills, so if you have level 1000 speed, you will go flying (keep in mind ts stacks very slowly)

you can no longer save while in the car, it kept launching people under the world lmao

changed names of achievements to allocate two chapters existing

