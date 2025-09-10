Hello Again!!
Today we are adding Voice chat to the game. Voice chat is set to Open Mic by default but can be changed to Push to Talk (V) in the settings. If you want to report any issues or ideas, then please join us in our Discord!
Once again many thanks for all of the support and we hope you will enjoy the game with your friends!
Features
Proximity Voice Chat
Set to Open Mic by default, can be changed to Push to Talk within the settings, which can be triggered using the V-Key.
Voice chat volume can be adjusted within the settings
Changed files in this update