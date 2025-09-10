 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19887383 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Again!!

Today we are adding Voice chat to the game. Voice chat is set to Open Mic by default but can be changed to Push to Talk (V) in the settings. If you want to report any issues or ideas, then please join us in our Discord!

Once again many thanks for all of the support and we hope you will enjoy the game with your friends!

Features

  • Proximity Voice Chat

    • Set to Open Mic by default, can be changed to Push to Talk within the settings, which can be triggered using the V-Key.

    • Voice chat volume can be adjusted within the settings

