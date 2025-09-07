 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887339 Edited 7 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements

- Improved and added new UI sound effects.


Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where players could be moved to a different room unexpectedly after leaving one behind.

- Fixed an issue where the unlock window would not close properly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3094801
