ZOE Begone! is OUT NOW!





It's been years in the making but it's finally here!



Destroy the animator's tools, blast their creations to bits, collect Apples to spend on Power Ups, rack up your multiplier, and reclaim your serene surroundings to help Zoe get back to normality as fast as you can.



Compete for the global high scores across 5 stages, 3 modes and 3 difficulties of hand-drawn bullet hell chaos.

Check out the new launch trailer below while you're downloading :D



Join the ZOE Begone! Discord https://discord.gg/4P8cr9BFA6