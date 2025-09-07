✨ New Player Guidance Optimization
Added Ink Spending Guidance: New players will receive guidance on rational ink consumption after completing the first playthrough
Starter Fund Reward: 40 additional ink rewarded as initial development fund after first playthrough completion
Academy Upgrade Guidance: New guidance steps to help players understand the importance and operation of academy upgrades
Mythic Literature Drawing Guidance: Guides players to use ink for drawing mythic literature to enhance combat capabilities
Character Customization Guidance: Added character creation workflow guidance to help players create personalized characters
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where collecting small suns at 【Summer Returns】 level 10 didn't trigger Force Barrage
Fixed game freeze issue caused by still being able to answer questions after battle when using 【53】
Fixed issue where 【Trade Guild】 College occasionally refreshed two identical spells in the shop
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Unlock Progression Changes:
Some initially unlocked books moved to later progression
【Engineering】 unlocked after first playthrough completion
【53】 unlocked after first playthrough completion
【Rainbow Page】【Photosynthesis Page】 unlocked after first playthrough completion
Skill Effect Adjustments:
【Arcane Page】mana cost reduction decreased from 100% to 60%
【Arcane Page】Additional mana consumption for shields and ultimates now calculated based on current mana instead of maximum mana
Changed files in this update