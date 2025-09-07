 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887295
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Player Guidance Optimization

  • Added Ink Spending Guidance: New players will receive guidance on rational ink consumption after completing the first playthrough

  • Starter Fund Reward: 40 additional ink rewarded as initial development fund after first playthrough completion

  • Academy Upgrade Guidance: New guidance steps to help players understand the importance and operation of academy upgrades

  • Mythic Literature Drawing Guidance: Guides players to use ink for drawing mythic literature to enhance combat capabilities

  • Character Customization Guidance: Added character creation workflow guidance to help players create personalized characters

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where collecting small suns at 【Summer Returns】 level 10 didn't trigger Force Barrage

  • Fixed game freeze issue caused by still being able to answer questions after battle when using 【53】

  • Fixed issue where 【Trade Guild】 College occasionally refreshed two identical spells in the shop

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

Unlock Progression Changes:​

  • Some initially unlocked books moved to later progression

  • 【Engineering】 unlocked after first playthrough completion

  • 【53】 unlocked after first playthrough completion

  • 【Rainbow Page】【Photosynthesis Page】 unlocked after first playthrough completion

Skill Effect Adjustments:​

  • 【Arcane Page】mana cost reduction decreased from 100% to 60%

  • 【Arcane Page】Additional mana consumption for shields and ultimates now calculated based on current mana instead of maximum mana

Changed files in this update

