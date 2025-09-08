 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19887286
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where Tongtong Tianlu’s damage did not match its description.
2. Forbidden Spell: Return to Origin is no longer restricted by the Drunken Goblet curse card, and it can be used even when there are no Dangerous Spirits.
3. Fixed an issue where the artifact Goblet of Curses sometimes failed to take effect.

