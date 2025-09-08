1. Fixed an issue where Tongtong Tianlu’s damage did not match its description.
2. Forbidden Spell: Return to Origin is no longer restricted by the Drunken Goblet curse card, and it can be used even when there are no Dangerous Spirits.
3. Fixed an issue where the artifact Goblet of Curses sometimes failed to take effect.
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.1.1 Update Notes
